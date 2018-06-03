Pittsburgh police allege Carrick man killed roommate, hid severed head and limbs in shed behind house

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Carrick man attacked, killed and butchered his roommate, hiding his severed head and limbs in a shed behind the house, Pittsburgh police alleged in court documents filed Sunday.

John Robert Dickinson, 42, faces several charges, including homicide and abuse of a corpse, in connection to death of Kevin Thompson, 46.

Police arrested Dickinson on Saturday after officers found him living in a tent at the Beechview-Seldom Seen Greenway along Saw Mill Boulevard.

Witnesses allegedly told police that Dickinson admitted he killed Thompson. They said he drove them around in Thompson's car and bought clothes and other items with Thompson's credit cards. One witness told police he found a notebook allegedly belonging to Dickinson with a confession inside, according to a criminal complaint.

“This is John Dickinson,” the entry read, according to police. “I am responsible for the death of Kevin Thompson. I had no help whatsoever. I told no one what I did.”

When a local television news channel broadcast a story Friday about police finding Thompson's body, Dickinson allegedly told two witnesses, “I did that,” police reported.

Police believe Thompson was killed sometime around Memorial Day, between May 27 and May 29.

Police started looking for Thompson, who lived in the 1700 block of Parkfield Street in Carrick, on Thursday after his mother filed a missing person report. She told police that she had not spoken to her son in two weeks. She reported that she went to his house and noticed stains in the kitchen and that his car was missing.

Thompson's boss told police that he last worked May 26 but did not show up or call off for work May 27, a Sunday.

On Friday, officers went to Thompson's home. Thompson's mother allowed police inside, where they saw possible dried blood on the kitchen counter, cabinets and floor and possible blood stains on the walls, police reported.

Detectives noticed a strong smell coming from a shed behind the house. The shed door was open, police said. Inside, officers found a bag of dog food with flies in and around it. They opened the bag and found a white garbage bag with what they believed were blood and human remains inside.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found several white plastic bags containing Thompson's severed head and limbs in the shed. In the basement of the house, officers found Thompson's torso wrapped in two white garbage bags, they reported.

There was blood splattered throughout the house. Officers believed the attack was “extremely violent,” according to the criminal complaint. Using fingerprints, police identified the remains as Thompson.

During the investigation, police could not locate Dickinson, who was said to be living with Thompson. Police later spotted Dickinson with Thompson's white Cadillac CTS and three people — two women and a man — on security footage from a Beechview gas station at West Liberty and Pioneer avenues.

On Saturday, the two women spoke to police, telling them that they were with Dickinson on Friday when he admitted to killing Thompson as they watched the TV news report. One woman told police that Dickinson told her that he and Thompson started fighting after Thompson made a sexual advance toward Dickinson, according to the criminal complaint.

The man seen with Dickinson also spoke to police Saturday. He told police that Dickinson stayed with him Friday in a tent at the Seldom Seen Greenway, a nearly 100-acre park on the edge of Beechview at the base of Mt. Washington. The man also told police about the notebook with Dickinson's alleged confession. When police arrested Dickinson, he had a knife in his pants pocket.

Dickinson has a long history of burglary and robbery, according to Allegheny and Westmoreland county court records. He pleaded guilty five times to either burglary or robbery between 1994 and 1999, receiving probation each time.

In 2008, a Westmoreland County judge sentenced him to five to 10 years in prison for robbery and aggravated assault in a case stemming from New Kensington.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.