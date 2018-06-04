Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Man with machete robs Brookline bar

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, June 4, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
Brook Line & Sinker bar in Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh.
Google
Brook Line & Sinker bar in Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Updated 3 hours ago

A man wielding a machete robbed the Brook Line & Sinker bar in Brookline shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, according to Pittsburgh Police.

No one was injured.

Police are investigating the robbery at the bar located at 806 Brookline Blvd., according to a Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety spokeswoman.

A man with a machete demanded cash, jumped over the counter, grabbed the cash register and ran out of the restaurant, according to the police report.

An undisclosed amount of cash and other items from the register were recovered.

One person was detained for questioning but there have been no arrests, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

