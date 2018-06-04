Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Cyril Wecht to address RFK assassination in podcast

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, June 4, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Cyril Wecht, a world-renowned forensic pathologist, attorney and medical-legal consultant, addresses an audience of several hundred people at “Prescription Drug Abuse in Your Community: Get the Truth,” a forum presented recently by the Council on Substance Abuse and Youth at Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School auditorium.
Barbara Denning | For Trib Total Media
Cyril Wecht, a world-renowned forensic pathologist, attorney and medical-legal consultant, addresses an audience of several hundred people at “Prescription Drug Abuse in Your Community: Get the Truth,” a forum presented recently by the Council on Substance Abuse and Youth at Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School auditorium.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Dr. Cyril Wecht , who consulted with Los Angeles County Coroner Thomas Noguchi on Robert F. Kennedy's autopsy, following the June 6, 1968 assassination of the Democratic presidential candidate, will revisit that day and the investigation Tuesday.

The renowned forensic pathologist and former Allegheny County coroner, best known for his criticism of the Warren Commission's report on the assassination of president John F. Kennedy, will be the guest for the live taping of Paul Guggenheimer's The Narrative Arc podcast from 6 to 8 p.m., June 5, at the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University, 305 Wood St. Pittsburgh. Guggenheimer is a local journalist and former host of Essential Pittsburgh on 90.5 WESA-FM.

Wecht has long contended that the official investigation into the assassination of RFK left many unanswered questions about Kennedy's death. He applauded Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent efforts to reopen the investigation.

“Here's to more digging — by ourselves and the media — until the truth behind who killed U.S. Senator and likely Democratic presidential nominee Robert F. Kennedy emerges at last!” Wecht wrote of the late senator's son's efforts to revisit the investigation.

Tickets for Tuesday's event at Point Park are $10 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite .

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me