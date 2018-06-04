Cyril Wecht to address RFK assassination in podcast

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dr. Cyril Wecht , who consulted with Los Angeles County Coroner Thomas Noguchi on Robert F. Kennedy's autopsy, following the June 6, 1968 assassination of the Democratic presidential candidate, will revisit that day and the investigation Tuesday.

The renowned forensic pathologist and former Allegheny County coroner, best known for his criticism of the Warren Commission's report on the assassination of president John F. Kennedy, will be the guest for the live taping of Paul Guggenheimer's The Narrative Arc podcast from 6 to 8 p.m., June 5, at the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University, 305 Wood St. Pittsburgh. Guggenheimer is a local journalist and former host of Essential Pittsburgh on 90.5 WESA-FM.

Wecht has long contended that the official investigation into the assassination of RFK left many unanswered questions about Kennedy's death. He applauded Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent efforts to reopen the investigation.

“Here's to more digging — by ourselves and the media — until the truth behind who killed U.S. Senator and likely Democratic presidential nominee Robert F. Kennedy emerges at last!” Wecht wrote of the late senator's son's efforts to revisit the investigation.

Tickets for Tuesday's event at Point Park are $10 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite .

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib