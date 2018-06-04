DA: Pittsburgh restaurateur downloaded stalking video months before sex assault

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh restaurateur charged with sexually assaulting a South Side Slopes woman last month will remain in Allegheny County Jail without bail after prosecutors produced evidence that they say shows he previously downloaded a video of a similar attack.

Adnan Pehlivan, 47, appeared before Common Pleas President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning Monday morning to ask for his bail to be reinstated. It was revoked May 24.

Pehlivan was charged May 15 with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person, burglary, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and simple assault. He was arrested and released hours later after posting $20,000 cash bail.

He and his attorney, Jimmy Sheets, appeared before Manning on May 24 to request permission for Pehlivan to travel abroad with his daughter. Prosecutors introduced surveillance video that allegedly shows Pehlivan systematically stalking a woman and her friends after they left an East Carson Street bar.

Manning revoked Pehlivan's bail and he was remanded to Allegheny County Jail.

Sheets on Thursday asked for Pehlivan be released on electronic monitoring. Manning denied the request after the District Attorney's Office showed evidence that Pehlivan allegedly downloaded a video to his cellphone in November showing a man following a woman to her home and sexually assaulting her, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. He is accused of carrying out a similar attack.

The District Attorney's Office declined to comment. Sheets could not immediately be reached.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.