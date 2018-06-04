Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

East Liberty Dollar Tree closed temporarily because inspectors find mouse droppings

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 4, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE UPLOADED BY HOLLY GALLAGHER

Updated 18 hours ago

The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered an East Liberty Dollar Tree store to temporarily close because inspectors found mouse droppings.

During a Monday visit to the store, at 6009 Penn Ave., inspectors found rodent droppings on shelves, along the wall and in the back storage area, according to a report posted to a county website .

Inspectors also found bags of chocolates, cheese puffs and popcorn had been chewed by mice, the report said.

An employee of the store declined comment. A call to the chain's Virginia headquarters was not immediately returned.

In the coming days, inspectors will likely re-inspect the store to determine if it can reopen.

