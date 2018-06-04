Pittsburgh man admits role in fatal drug overdose
A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing controlled substances, including heroin and fentanyl, that resulted in a fatal overdose in 2016, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady said Monday.
As part of his guilty plea, prosecutors say Larry Malloy, 25, accepted responsibility for causing the fatal overdose death of “T.C.” in April 2016, and acknowledged being responsible for the distribution of at least 100 grams of heroin and at least four grams of fentanyl. “T.C.” was not identified by Brady.
United States District Judge Mark R. Hornak scheduled Malloy's sentencing for Oct. 3. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both.
Assistant United States Attorney Craig Haller is prosecuting the case.
Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.