Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Drugs, stolen gun confiscated after Homewood traffic stop

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
A Pittsburgh policeman on patrol Monday confiscated drugs, a stolen pistol and cash from a Penn Hills man during a traffic stop.
Submitted
A Pittsburgh policeman on patrol Monday confiscated drugs, a stolen pistol and cash from a Penn Hills man during a traffic stop.
A Pittsburgh policeman on patrol Monday confiscated drugs, a stolen pistol and cash from a Penn Hills man during a traffic stop.
Submitted
A Pittsburgh policeman on patrol Monday confiscated drugs, a stolen pistol and cash from a Penn Hills man during a traffic stop.

Updated 4 hours ago

A Pittsburgh policeman on patrol Monday confiscated drugs, a stolen pistol and cash from a Penn Hills man during a traffic stop.

Zone 5 Officer Chris Mosesso was patrolling Homewood along Frankstown Avenue just before 11 a.m. when he pulled over a black Pontiac sedan, according to a news release. The vehicle's registration had been suspended and Mosesso reported noticing an odor of marijuana.

The driver, identified by police as Brandon Diangelo Gray, 24, permitted Mosesso to search the car. Inside, police found the gun, five bricks of heroin, bags of cocaine and marijuana, several pills and $2,172, according to the release.

Gray is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on $35,000 bond. He is charged with several drug and gun offenses. A preliminary hearing is set for June 18.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me