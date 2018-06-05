Drugs, stolen gun confiscated after Homewood traffic stop
A Pittsburgh policeman on patrol Monday confiscated drugs, a stolen pistol and cash from a Penn Hills man during a traffic stop.
Zone 5 Officer Chris Mosesso was patrolling Homewood along Frankstown Avenue just before 11 a.m. when he pulled over a black Pontiac sedan, according to a news release. The vehicle's registration had been suspended and Mosesso reported noticing an odor of marijuana.
The driver, identified by police as Brandon Diangelo Gray, 24, permitted Mosesso to search the car. Inside, police found the gun, five bricks of heroin, bags of cocaine and marijuana, several pills and $2,172, according to the release.
Gray is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on $35,000 bond. He is charged with several drug and gun offenses. A preliminary hearing is set for June 18.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.