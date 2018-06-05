Pittsburgh International to lose year-round service to New Orleans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegiant Air and Southwest Airlines are scrapping year-round, nonstop service between Pittsburgh International Airport and New Orleans.

Allegiant plans to end its service Aug. 12, but airline spokeswoman Krysta Levy said the ultra low-fare carrier plans to restore flights on a seasonal basis starting in the spring.

“Our planning team was very optimistic about its return, so I would say it's very likely,” Levy said.

Allegiant currently offers two weekly flights between Pittsburgh and New Orleans. Levy said the airline would likely offer the same number of flights should the service resume.

Southwest Airlines, which offers a flight to and from the Big Easy every Sunday, is dropping its service in November.

Spokesman Dan Landson said Southwest is “looking at the feasibility that this would not be a permanent exit.”

Allegiant launched service to New Orleans in February 2016, while Southwest's flights there started in March of the same year.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.