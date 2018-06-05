Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh International to lose year-round service to New Orleans

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
An Allegiant airplane pulls into Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday, June 4, 2015.
Heidi Murrin | Trib Total Media
An Allegiant airplane pulls into Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday, June 4, 2015.

Updated 3 hours ago

Allegiant Air and Southwest Airlines are scrapping year-round, nonstop service between Pittsburgh International Airport and New Orleans.

Allegiant plans to end its service Aug. 12, but airline spokeswoman Krysta Levy said the ultra low-fare carrier plans to restore flights on a seasonal basis starting in the spring.

“Our planning team was very optimistic about its return, so I would say it's very likely,” Levy said.

Allegiant currently offers two weekly flights between Pittsburgh and New Orleans. Levy said the airline would likely offer the same number of flights should the service resume.

Southwest Airlines, which offers a flight to and from the Big Easy every Sunday, is dropping its service in November.

Spokesman Dan Landson said Southwest is “looking at the feasibility that this would not be a permanent exit.”

Allegiant launched service to New Orleans in February 2016, while Southwest's flights there started in March of the same year.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me