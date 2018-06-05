Frontier to launch service from Pittsburgh International to San Diego

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Frontier Airlines is launching service from Pittsburgh International Airport to San Diego starting Aug. 13.

The airport has not had a flight to San Diego since the former US Airways flew there in 2007, according to airport spokesman Bob Kerlik.

Frontier said it will offer flights on Mondays and Fridays. Flights will depart Pittsburgh at 9:46 p.m. and arrive in San Diego at 11:52 a.m., while return flights will leave San Diego at 10:17 a.m. and arrive in Pittsburgh at 6:42 p.m.

The announcement reverses a trend for the Denver-based airline, which has been cutting routes from Pittsburgh since 2016. The carrier cut flights to Las Vegas last year and ended service to Chicago and Atlanta in 2016.

San Diego will be the third city the carrier serves from the airport, joining Orlando and Denver.

The route will bring the number of cities served by the airport to 70 and the number of airports to 75.

Frontier is eligible for a marketing incentive because it's offering a new route, but terms have not been discussed, Kerlik said.

Round-trip tickets to San Diego start at about $150, according to the airline's website.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis has said adding more West Coast service is one of her top priorities.

United Airlines earlier this year announced it would expand service to San Francisco. Alaska Airlines is launching daily service to Seattle on Sept. 6 .

Starting Aug. 13, the airline will offer flights to and from Orlando every Monday and Friday, the release said. Flights will depart Pittsburgh at 7:42 p.m. and arrive in Orlando at 10:02 p.m. Return flights will leave Orlando at 6:23 a.m. and arrive in Pittsburgh at 8:46 a.m.

