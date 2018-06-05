Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Frontier to launch service from Pittsburgh International to San Diego

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 1:04 p.m.
In this May 15, 2017, photo, Frontier Airlines jetliners sit stacked at gates on the A Concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver.
David Zalubowski/AP
In this May 15, 2017, photo, Frontier Airlines jetliners sit stacked at gates on the A Concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver.

Updated 2 hours ago

Frontier Airlines is launching service from Pittsburgh International Airport to San Diego starting Aug. 13.

The airport has not had a flight to San Diego since the former US Airways flew there in 2007, according to airport spokesman Bob Kerlik.

Frontier said it will offer flights on Mondays and Fridays. Flights will depart Pittsburgh at 9:46 p.m. and arrive in San Diego at 11:52 a.m., while return flights will leave San Diego at 10:17 a.m. and arrive in Pittsburgh at 6:42 p.m.

The announcement reverses a trend for the Denver-based airline, which has been cutting routes from Pittsburgh since 2016. The carrier cut flights to Las Vegas last year and ended service to Chicago and Atlanta in 2016.

San Diego will be the third city the carrier serves from the airport, joining Orlando and Denver.

The route will bring the number of cities served by the airport to 70 and the number of airports to 75.

Frontier is eligible for a marketing incentive because it's offering a new route, but terms have not been discussed, Kerlik said.

Round-trip tickets to San Diego start at about $150, according to the airline's website.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis has said adding more West Coast service is one of her top priorities.

United Airlines earlier this year announced it would expand service to San Francisco. Alaska Airlines is launching daily service to Seattle on Sept. 6 .

Starting Aug. 13, the airline will offer flights to and from Orlando every Monday and Friday, the release said. Flights will depart Pittsburgh at 7:42 p.m. and arrive in Orlando at 10:02 p.m. Return flights will leave Orlando at 6:23 a.m. and arrive in Pittsburgh at 8:46 a.m.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me