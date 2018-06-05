Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Police seek suspect who broke into Lawrenceville's Industry Public House, stole tip money

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Surveillance video of a suspect leaving Industry Public House with stolen cash drawers the morning of Sunday, June 3, 2018.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
Surveillance video of a suspect leaving Industry Public House with stolen cash drawers the morning of Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Pittsburgh Police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a Lawrenceville restaurant to steal tips and two cash drawers overnight Saturday.

A manager at Industry Public House on Butler Street arrived at the restaurant Sunday morning to find two cash register drawers missing and the area around the register ransacked, public safety spokeswoman Alicia George said in a news release.

Officers arrived shortly before 10 a.m., though George told the Tribune-Review that the break-in occurred in the early-morning hours of Sunday.

Surveillance videos appeared to show a man forced his way into the restaurant, stole the money from a tip jar and then removed two cash drawers from the register, though the drawers were empty.

The suspect then ran out of the restaurant with the drawers. He appeared to have been wearing a baseball cap, long-sleeved button-down shirt, cargo pants and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Zone 2 detectives at 412-255-2827.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

