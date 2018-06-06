Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Walnut Capital to buy Oakland property from Allegheny County for 7-story office building

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Allegheny County plans to sell its building at 3342 Fifth Ave. in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood to Walnut Capital for $2.1 million.
Allegheny County Council has cleared the way for Walnut Capital to buy an Oakland property from the county and build a seven-story office building.

The lot, at 3342 Fifth Ave., houses a two-story 27,656-square-foot building last used by the Female Offenders Program.

Walnut Capital is buying the property for $2.1 million from the county.

The county's economic development arm assessed the property's value at $1.32 million, Allegheny County Manager William McKain told County Council members Monday.

The county's real estate website lists the property assessment as $2,164,000, including $429,500 for the land and $1,734,500 for the building.

The only other company that bid on the property was Coraopolis-based DiCicco Development for $1.25 million, said Amie Downs, county spokeswoman.

The planned office building will be 200,000 square feet with 138 parking spaces, McKain said.

“It was a good exchange and we feel very comfortable making this recommendation,” McKain said.

The county has owned the property, located between Carlow University and Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC, since at least 1962.

The council also approved the sale of a property at 4991 Library Road in Bethel Park, near Walmart, to Dream Greener Lawn and Landscape LLC for $400,000.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

