Walnut Capital to buy Oakland property from Allegheny County for 7-story office building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Council has cleared the way for Walnut Capital to buy an Oakland property from the county and build a seven-story office building.

The lot, at 3342 Fifth Ave., houses a two-story 27,656-square-foot building last used by the Female Offenders Program.

Walnut Capital is buying the property for $2.1 million from the county.

The county's economic development arm assessed the property's value at $1.32 million, Allegheny County Manager William McKain told County Council members Monday.

The county's real estate website lists the property assessment as $2,164,000, including $429,500 for the land and $1,734,500 for the building.

The only other company that bid on the property was Coraopolis-based DiCicco Development for $1.25 million, said Amie Downs, county spokeswoman.

The planned office building will be 200,000 square feet with 138 parking spaces, McKain said.

“It was a good exchange and we feel very comfortable making this recommendation,” McKain said.

The county has owned the property, located between Carlow University and Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC, since at least 1962.

The council also approved the sale of a property at 4991 Library Road in Bethel Park, near Walmart, to Dream Greener Lawn and Landscape LLC for $400,000.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.