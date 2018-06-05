Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Bethel Park police: Man's crime spree ends with 'extra crispy' crash

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
Michael Bryan Skelton, 25, of Bethel Park, is facing charges of DUI, receiving stolen property, motor vehicle theft, retail theft and several traffic violations in connection with this crash at the KFC along Library Road.
Submitted
Michael Bryan Skelton, 25, of Bethel Park, is facing charges of DUI, receiving stolen property, motor vehicle theft, retail theft and several traffic violations in connection with this crash at the KFC along Library Road.
Michael Bryan Skelton
Michael Bryan Skelton

A Bethel Park man suspected of being under the influence was arrested Tuesday after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a KFC while wearing stolen clothes.

Michael Bryan Skelton, 25, is facing charges of DUI, receiving stolen property, motor vehicle theft, retail theft and several traffic violations in connection with the incident, which took place at the KFC along Library Road.

No one was injured.

Bethel Park police described the incident in humorous detail on their Facebook page, saying all of Skelton's alleged activity must "have worked up an appetite for some of Colonel Sanders' extra crispy, but sadly, Skelton missed the drive-thru."

Officers who responded to the scene and made contact with Skelton suspected he was under the influence, and, during the investigation, discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Skelton's neighbor. Furthermore, Skelton had stolen merchandise and was wearing clothing that had just been stolen from Walmart, police said.

Skelton was taken to the hospital for a blood-alcohol test, which police said "will be analyzed to see what special blend of herbs and spices may have been a factor in the crash," before he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He remained there in lieu of $50,000 bond Tuesday night.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. June 21 before District Judge Ronald A. Arnoni in Bethel Park.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me