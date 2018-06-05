Bethel Park police: Man's crime spree ends with 'extra crispy' crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Bethel Park man suspected of being under the influence was arrested Tuesday after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a KFC while wearing stolen clothes.

Michael Bryan Skelton, 25, is facing charges of DUI, receiving stolen property, motor vehicle theft, retail theft and several traffic violations in connection with the incident, which took place at the KFC along Library Road.

No one was injured.

Bethel Park police described the incident in humorous detail on their Facebook page, saying all of Skelton's alleged activity must "have worked up an appetite for some of Colonel Sanders' extra crispy, but sadly, Skelton missed the drive-thru."

Officers who responded to the scene and made contact with Skelton suspected he was under the influence, and, during the investigation, discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Skelton's neighbor. Furthermore, Skelton had stolen merchandise and was wearing clothing that had just been stolen from Walmart, police said.

Skelton was taken to the hospital for a blood-alcohol test, which police said "will be analyzed to see what special blend of herbs and spices may have been a factor in the crash," before he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He remained there in lieu of $50,000 bond Tuesday night.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. June 21 before District Judge Ronald A. Arnoni in Bethel Park.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.