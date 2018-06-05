Woman, children rescued from Monongahela River

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One woman and two children are recovering after a successful swiftwater rescue in Forward Township on Tuesday night, officials said.

By shortly after 7 p.m., two of the three individuals swept away from a dock near the Monongahela Bridge during a torrential downpour had made it safely to land, but one was still in the water, Allegheny County officials reported.

Forward fire and police coordinated the rescue, which was over before 9 p.m.

Initial reports indicate the victims, whose names were not released, included a 31-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old child, county spokeswoman Amie Downs said.

All three were taken to Pittsburgh-area hospitals for evaluation, Downs said.

Further details about how the incident happened were not available late Tuesday.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.