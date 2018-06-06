Elliott man faces charges in 2 shootings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Elliott man was arrested in connection with the nonfatal shooting of a motorist driving on Ohio River Boulevard in April and has been charged in a second shooting, according to Pittsburgh police and court records.

James Glenn, 29, was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his home on Lakewood Street in Elliott, police said.

He also faces criminal homicide charges related to a shooting on June 2, according to court records.

Glenn confessed to fatally shooting Mujahid Hanif, 28, on June 2 in the 600 block of Hillsboro Street in Sheraden, according to the Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI.

The Sheraden shooting was the result of an argument over a dirt bike, according to the news station.

The first victim was shot April 9 while driving south on Ohio River Boulevard. The 27-year-old male victim crashed near the West End Bridge and was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

Glenn faces multiple charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Glenn's preliminary hearings for both shootings are scheduled for 8 a.m. June 15 in Allegheny County Court of Commons Pleas.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.