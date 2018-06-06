Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Penn State Extension seeking volunteers for wellness program

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
Tribune-Review

Updated 22 hours ago

Volunteers are needed for a program in Allegheny County through the Penn State Extension that is intended to help community members learn how to improve their health and knowledge about nutrition.

The food and wellness volunteers will interact with community members in an effort to help them plan and prepare meals and purchase and store food items based on dietary guidelines and nutrition information, according to a news release from the extension.

The volunteers will make presentations, answer questions and help with extension programs. The course will include a certification after 40 hours of online training and a one-day, in-person session at Penn State Extension in Mercer on Sept. 19. The training and certification costs $125. Partial scholarships will be available.

Applications must be received by June 15. Contact Cynthia Javor to obtain an application at cjj2@psu.edu or 412-482-3459. Interviews of volunteers selected for the program will take place in June and July.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

