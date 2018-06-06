IHOP is changing its iconic name. What will it ... b?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

IHOP is best known for selling pancakes, but will no longer pay homage to the delicious breakfast cake in its name.

Instead, the pancake house/diner will now be known as IHOb.

"For 60 pancakin' years, we've been IHOP. Now, we're flippin' our name to IHOb," the company tweeted Monday. "Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb."

The tweet had generated more than 6,500 comments as of Wednesday morning, with many people speculating what the restaurant's new name could be.

Some people didn't take kindly to the proposed change.

someone sue @IHOP for changing their name what kind of anarchy is this #IHOb — Grace Hill (@gracehill29) June 5, 2018

This is a terrible idea. — Adaire WillowBlossom (@AdaireWillow) June 6, 2018

Is B for Bad idea... — Billy Reynolds (@beepeearr) June 6, 2018

If this is serious, I'm never going to this restaurant again. Don't mess with a good thing. — sparktini (@sparktini_) June 6, 2018

Ain't no one callin y'all IHOB — Cansu (@cansuyilmazxo) June 6, 2018

Some of the guesses were "brunch" and "breakfast." Others were more comical.

Burritos I called it years ago — #1 Benry Supporter (@LegoBeast6) June 4, 2018

guys it's obviously ️oneless how could you miss this — —eva | BLOOM (@evaisnotokay) June 6, 2018

Brocolli. For sure brocolli. — Scott Palmer (@ScottFnPalmer) June 5, 2018

International House of Bitcion — Daniel Valencia (@tokeniza) June 5, 2018

Pancake lovers fear not, though. The name may be changing, but pancakes will still be on the menu.

don't worry, the pancakes will still b here! — IHOP (@IHOP) June 5, 2018

What do you think the new name will be?

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.