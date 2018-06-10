Police seek public's help solving early morning fatal shooting in Mt. Oliver

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in an early morning fatal shooting in Mt. Oliver.

Borough police and emergency medical personnel responding to a call for shots fired in the 100 block of Church Street at about 4:07 a.m. found a man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 28-year-old victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh where he died of his injuries.

Detectives from the county homicide unit responded to the scene of the shooting to investigate. A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone who saw or heard anything in the area of the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. Police also can be contacted through social media.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.