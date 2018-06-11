Port Authority to survey riders at stops, on vehicles
Updated 12 hours ago
Port Authority riders could find themselves being asked for their opinions on the agency's services on Monday.
According to tweets from the agency, surveyors working for a Port Authority contractor will be out at bus stops and on vehicles throughout Allegheny County beginning Monday to ask riders about their satisfaction with Port Authority services.
"Each surveyor will wear a badge that identifies them as a temporary Port Authority employee," Port Authority said in a tweet. "They will not ask any personal information."
Anyone with questions can call Port Authority customer service at 412-442-2000.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.
