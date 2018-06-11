Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

New Carnegie Science Center pavilion features classrooms, dramatic city views

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, June 11, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Tours are given of the new PPG Science Pavilion inside of Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Tours are given of the new PPG Science Pavilion inside of Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Michael H. McGarry, CEO of PPG Paints, The Science Center's Henry Buhl, Jr. Directors, Ron Baillie and Ann Metzger, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, and Mayor Bill Peduto, pose for a photo on the balcony of the new PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Michael H. McGarry, CEO of PPG Paints, The Science Center's Henry Buhl, Jr. Directors, Ron Baillie and Ann Metzger, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, and Mayor Bill Peduto, pose for a photo on the balcony of the new PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, speaks at a press conference for the new PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, speaks at a press conference for the new PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
The Science Center's Henry Buhl, Jr. Director, Ron Baillie, speaks at a press conference on the new PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Science Center's Henry Buhl, Jr. Director, Ron Baillie, speaks at a press conference on the new PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Classrooms are shown inside of the new PPG Science Pavilion inside of Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Classrooms are shown inside of the new PPG Science Pavilion inside of Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Tours are given of the new PPG Science Pavilion inside of Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Tours are given of the new PPG Science Pavilion inside of Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
The Science Center's Henry Buhl, Jr. Director, Ann Metzger, speaks at a press conference for the new PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Science Center's Henry Buhl, Jr. Director, Ann Metzger, speaks at a press conference for the new PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Michael H. McGarry, CEO of PPG Paints, speaks at a press conference for the new PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Michael H. McGarry, CEO of PPG Paints, speaks at a press conference for the new PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Tours are given of the new PPG Science Pavilion inside of Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Tours are given of the new PPG Science Pavilion inside of Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Tours are given of the new PPG Science Pavilion inside of Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Tours are given of the new PPG Science Pavilion inside of Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore on June 11, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Carnegie Science Center's new $33 million pavilion set to open Saturday is a laboratory and exhibition space featuring one of the best views of Pittsburgh's Downtown skyline and its rivers.

Center officials Monday dedicated the four-story PPG Science Pavilion that's been under construction for the past year and offered a VIP tour of the facility.

The pavilion features a two-story exhibition gallery, nine STEM learning labs and Pointview Hall, an event space with a glass wall and outdoor terrace facing Pittsburgh's Point State Park and the Ohio River.

Science center co-director Ann Metzger said the additional space would permit a expansion of programming for children and increase overall attendance by about 50 percent. The center draws about 500,000 visitors annually, the most of any museum in the city, and offers programming to about 170,000 kids each year.

“This is the culmination of nine years of planning to bring this to the citizens of Pittsburgh,” she said.

More than 350 people and organizations donated a total of $46 million to build the pavilion and fund center programming through “SPARK! A Campaign for Carnegie Science Center.”

It included a $7.5 million gift from PPG and the PPG Foundation, the center's largest gift and the largest ever given by PPG.

Michael H. McGarry, PPG's chairman and CEO, said the pavilion aligns with the company's goal of strengthening Western Pennsylvania's workforce in STEM-related fields: science, technology, engineering and math.

“At PPG we know first-hand the importance of sparking a passion for science and math in students as well as the need for a skilled STEM workforce,” McGarry said.

“We understand that science and technology are vital for our future growth, both as a company and as a community.”

The pavilion includes nine FedEX STEM learning labs on the ground floor, five of which feature large windows facing the rivers.

A two-story Scaife Exhibit Gallery will host traveling exhibits. The first one — “The Art of the Brick” — featuring Lego-based art by Nathan Sawaya, debuts Saturday.

“These national exhibits used to bypass Pittsburgh because we didn't have the space,” said Connie George, the center's senior director of marketing.

Pointview Hall and Terrace on the top floor is reserved for large STEM competitions and events, educational programming, conferences and private events and can hold up to 600 people.

A large rain garden immediately outside the first floor classrooms is designed to capture 100 percent of the building's rainwater in an underground tank and release it slowly into the ground.

“The important thing is it's really a demonstration of how a building can be sustainable,” Metzger said. “It's important to the footprint of the science center, but it also helps to educate kids.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me