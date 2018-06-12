Landslide shuts down portion of Allegheny River Boulevard
A portion of Allegheny River Boulevard is closed because of a landslide and cleanup work.
The closure is between Washington Boulevard and Nadine Road, Allegheny County officials said. It is unknown how long the closure will last.
Pittsburgh public safety officials said all Butler Street traffic will be diverted onto Washington Boulevard. All inbound Penn Hills traffic also will be diverted.
PennDOT earlier Tuesday said a shoulder between Washington Boulevard and Nadine Road was closed because of downed trees on utility lines.
PennDOT didn't indicate when the closure might end and asked motorists to use caution when traveling through the area.
