Port Authority of Allegheny County gets $3.6M federal grant for new buses

Port Authority of Allegheny County has received a $3.6 million federal grant to buy new buses.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced the competitive grant Tuesday in East Liberty.

The money will be used to replace old buses with new clean diesel vehicles, which will lower the average age of the fleet and improve service reliability, according to an FTA news release.

The grant will fund about 10 of the 69 buses due to arrive beginning in September, said Adam Brandolph, authority spokesman.

The grant was awarded through FTA's competitive Bus and Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program, the release said.

The program awarded $264 million to 139 projects nationwide in fiscal year 2017, the release said.

“This grant will support new vehicles that will help make bus service in Allegheny County more effective, safe and reliable,” acting FTA Administrator K. Jane Williams said in the release.

