State police investigating Lower Burrell house fire

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of a blaze that severely damaged a two-story house in Lower Burrell Monday night, an assistant fire chief said.

The blaze was reported at 8:15 p.m. at 3616 Youngwood Rd.

James Sabulsky, 2nd Assistant Chief at Lower Burrell Volunteer Fire Company No. 3, said firefighters were met with heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on scene. He said smoke was coming from the front of the house, and fire was coming from the first story and back of the house.

“There was a lot of fire when we got there,” he said.

Sabulsky said the blaze was under control within about 30 minutes. No one was injured, but the house is “close to a total loss.”

“There was a lot of fire and smoke damage to the entire house,” he said. “It's uninhabitable, unfortunately.”

The homeowners weren't home when the fire broke out, Sabulsky said. He said there was “no loss of life in any way.”

“As far as we know they didn't have pets,” he said. “There was nobody in the house, nothing in the house.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.