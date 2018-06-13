Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

McKeesport double-shooting leaves 1 dead

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 4:36 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

One of two people shot in McKeesport on Tuesday night has died, according to Allegheny County police.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the person who died as 17-year-old Khaire Cole of North Versailles.

Police and paramedics went to the intersection of Forbes Alley and Sumac Street around 10 p.m. in response to 911 calls about shots being fired.

They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics took them to hospitals.

Cole had been shot in the head. The other shooting victim, who was not identified, was in stable condition Wednesday morning, county police said.

Detectives learned that two groups of people had been fighting before gunfire was exchanged. It's unclear why the groups were fighting.

Cole was among them, police said. The other shooting victim was not involved in the altercation and "was merely passing by when he was shot" in the leg, police said.

Police said surveillance footage showed two men running from the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police tipline at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me