McKeesport double-shooting leaves 1 dead

One of two people shot in McKeesport on Tuesday night has died, according to Allegheny County police.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the person who died as 17-year-old Khaire Cole of North Versailles.

Police and paramedics went to the intersection of Forbes Alley and Sumac Street around 10 p.m. in response to 911 calls about shots being fired.

They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics took them to hospitals.

Cole had been shot in the head. The other shooting victim, who was not identified, was in stable condition Wednesday morning, county police said.

Detectives learned that two groups of people had been fighting before gunfire was exchanged. It's unclear why the groups were fighting.

Cole was among them, police said. The other shooting victim was not involved in the altercation and "was merely passing by when he was shot" in the leg, police said.

Police said surveillance footage showed two men running from the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police tipline at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

