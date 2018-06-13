Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Manchester Bidwell Corp. founder Bill Strickland stepping into new role

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Bill Strickland, a community leader, author and the president and CEO of Manchester Bidwell Corp., at his organization's offices August 5, 2013.
Tribune-Review
Bill Strickland, a community leader, author and the president and CEO of Manchester Bidwell Corp., at his organization's offices August 5, 2013.

Updated 5 hours ago

Manchester Bidwell Corp. founder Bill Strickland is stepping down from his role as the nonprofit's president and CEO and will become its executive chairman, focusing his work on public speaking, fundraising and helping other communities establish similar organizations.

Strickland, 70, founded the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild in 1968 to provide disadvantaged youth with free courses in ceramics, design, digital studios and photography.

A few years later, he took over leadership of the Bidwell Training Center, which is now a nationally accredited and state-licensed adult career training institution. The center partners with industries to train youths for in-demand jobs, including positions in medicine, culinary arts and horticulture technology.

Manchester Bidwell Corp. now houses the guild and the training center along with a jazz program, a horticultural and agricultural technology program and the National Centers for Art and Technology, according to the release.

“We believe that our history of programs that started under impossible economic and social circumstances and were transformed into world-class arts and education organizations continues to serve as a powerful source of hope locally and internationally,” Strickland said in a statement. “It's a challenge to describe how much it means to all of us at MBC to be part of half a century of making people whole by helping them find the skills and paths to become productive members of society.”

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Jenkins will take over the president and CEO roles, according to the release.

“Bill Strickland has positively impacted tens of thousands of lives in his 50 years at Manchester Bidwell, helping fellow Pittsburghers build new careers and providing a model for other cities to emulate,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a statement. “He is a leader who has inspired our entire city to do better, to be better. He is a trailblazer, who overcame all barriers to create a unique place that transforms lives.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me