Pittsburgh residents receive bear of a surprise

Residents of Pittsburgh's Morningside neighborhood got a bear of a surprise Wednesday when a wandering 200-pound black bear decided to make an appearance.

The bear was spotted roaming around a wooded area between Antietam and Baker streets, near the Pittsburgh PPG Zoo & Aquarium.

Residents along Antietam had been reporting bear sightings and knocked-over trash cans since Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

The bear didn't escape from the zoo, George said. Zoo officials said the zoo doesn't have any black or brown bears.

George said the bear isn't considered dangerous. It appears to just be looking for food, she said.

"He's only 200 pounds, so it's likely he just kind of grew up, left the den and is trying to simply find food at this point," George said. "At this point the bear isn't considered a danger to the community, but (animal control officials) are advising people that if you see him just leave him alone. Let him go about his way. He is not determined to be of any harm or else it would have happened by now."

Jim Walsh, a Morningside resident, describes seeing a 200lb black bear in his backyard. @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/4yXulAede8 — Nate Smallwood (@nsmallwoodphoto) June 13, 2018

George said Pittsburgh Zone 5 police, Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control, Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and Pittsburgh Zoo officials were called to the scene.

Nearby residents are asked to remove sources of food such as garbage cans and bird feeders from outside their homes.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib. Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review photographer.