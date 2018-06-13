Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Young boy killed in Mt. Oliver house fire

Madasyn Czebiniak and Nate Smallwood | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 5:15 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A young boy died in a house fire in Mt. Oliver late Wednesday afternoon, Allegheny County officials said.

The blaze was reported at 4:40 p.m. at a dwelling in the 300 block of Anthony Street.

Matt Brown, chief of emergency services for Allegheny County, said police officers and firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and were met with heavy smoke and flames.

He said first responders made multiple attempts to enter the burning home but were forced back by extreme heat and smoke.

"Very early on, there were reports of someone trapped on the second floor," he said. "Police, fire and EMS on scene made multiple attempts to enter until the first fire crew could be established to make entry. They made entry to the second floor, and did unfortunately find one victim."

Police arrived within a minute and a half of the 911 dispatch call, and firefighters arrived within two to three minutes, Brown said. He said the first fire truck arrived within seven minutes.

Brown couldn't say how quickly crews were able to put the fire out. He said initial responders went inside focused on a rescue because there were multiple reports of someone trapped.

He said crews were able to get the child out of the building. He did not disclose the child's age.

Allegheny County fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze and where it started.

"We're at the early stages of that," Brown said. "No possible idea as to what the cause is as of yet, but we don't see anything suspicious at this time."

Brown couldn't say whether anyone else was in the home when the fire broke out, nor could he say whether the child was home alone.

"I do know there were family on scene," he said.

Multiple agencies assisted the Mt. Oliver firefighters in battling the three-alarm blaze, including the city of Pittsburgh.

Brown said the humidity proved to be challenging for firefighters.

"They're very hot, they're having to rotate quite frequently, and unfortunately in this business, they're working off of adrenaline to some degree," he said. "We have concern of when they start to come down off of that adrenaline. They were rotating crews I'm sure at a much faster pace than they would on a normal, average day. It was very challenging."

Initial reports indicated that multiple police officers and firefighters suffered smoke inhalation, but no one was taken to a hospital, Brown said.

"As far as I know, they were all treated at the scene and refused any transport" to hospitals, he said.

Brown said the first responders attempting to make quick access to the house and doing everything they could to get inside likely led to the cases of smoke inhalation.

Brown said it's difficult for first responders when someone dies in an incident such as this. He said a critical incident stress debriefing was planned for personnel Wednesday evening.

Officials have also reached out to the rescue workers to let them know assistance will be available for them, he said.

"It's necessary," Brown said. "I've been through it many times in my career, as well, and we want to make sure that they get that care."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib. Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review staff photographer.

First responders work at the scene of a fatal three-alarm fire on Anthony Street in Mt. Oliver on June 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
First responders work at the scene of a fatal three-alarm fire on Anthony Street in Mt. Oliver on June 13, 2018.
Neighbors greet each other after first responders quelled the flames of a fatal three-alarm fire on Anthony Street in Mt. Oliver on June 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Neighbors greet each other after first responders quelled the flames of a fatal three-alarm fire on Anthony Street in Mt. Oliver on June 13, 2018.
A person is treated at the scene of a fatal three-alarm fire on Anthony Street in Mt. Oliver on June 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A person is treated at the scene of a fatal three-alarm fire on Anthony Street in Mt. Oliver on June 13, 2018.
First responders work at the scene of a fatal three-alarm fire on Anthony Street in Mt. Oliver on June 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
First responders work at the scene of a fatal three-alarm fire on Anthony Street in Mt. Oliver on June 13, 2018.
First responders work at the scene of a fatal three-alarm fire on Anthony Street in Mt. Oliver on June 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
First responders work at the scene of a fatal three-alarm fire on Anthony Street in Mt. Oliver on June 13, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me