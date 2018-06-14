Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
2 hurt in rollover crash on Saltsburg Road in Penn Hills

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 4:24 a.m.
Two people were rescued from this vehicle after it went over a hillside and rolled several times along Saltsburg Road in Penn Hills on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Penn Hills No. 7 VFC | Facebook
Two people were hurt when their vehicle went over a hill in Penn Hills Wednesday night.

According to the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Co , the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Saltsburg Road.

Penn Hills police said the vehicle had gone several hundred yards over the hillside and rolled an unknown number of times, coming to rest on its side against a fence.

Crews stabilized the vehicle and freed the occupants. They were taken to local trauma centers.

They were not identified and no information was available on their condition.

Penn Hills police were investigating.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

