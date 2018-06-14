Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
Allegheny

Cops: Etna man tried to enter Boston shelter with gun, ammunition, body armor

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 4:48 a.m.
Boston police said Robert E. Goodman, 23, of Etna was arrested on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 after he tried to get into a homeless shelter with guns and ammunitiion the day before.
Boston Police Department
Boston police said Robert E. Goodman, 23, of Etna was arrested on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 after he tried to get into a homeless shelter with guns and ammunitiion the day before.

Updated 16 hours ago

A man from Etna was arrested on firearm related charges Wednesday in Boston after allegedly trying to get into a homeless shelter with a loaded firearm and ammunition.

Boston police said a security officer told police around noon Tuesday that Robert E. Goodson, 23, tried to get into St. Francis House on Boylston Street earlier that day carrying a loaded firearm in his waistband, plus several magazines and a box of ammunition in a duffel bag.

According to police, Goodson produced a Pennsylvania license to carry, which the security officer inspected and photographed. But Goodson was told firearms were not allowed inside the facility, and Goodson left saying he would return later.

Police confirmed Goodson had a license to carry, but it had been revoked a week before.

The security officer contacted police around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, reporting that Goodson had returned. He was using the facility, but was not armed and did not have the bag of ammunition.

Police found the duffel bag at a baggage storage desk at the South Station bus terminal. Police searched the bag and inside found:

• One Glock 23 semi-automatic firearm;

• Five large capacity magazines, three of which were fully loaded;

• Nearly 100 rounds of ammunition;

• One black Kevlar ballistic vest, a black neoprene ski mask and black leather tactical style gloves.

Boston transit police found and arrested Goodson around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me