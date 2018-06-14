Cops: Etna man tried to enter Boston shelter with gun, ammunition, body armor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man from Etna was arrested on firearm related charges Wednesday in Boston after allegedly trying to get into a homeless shelter with a loaded firearm and ammunition.

Boston police said a security officer told police around noon Tuesday that Robert E. Goodson, 23, tried to get into St. Francis House on Boylston Street earlier that day carrying a loaded firearm in his waistband, plus several magazines and a box of ammunition in a duffel bag.

According to police, Goodson produced a Pennsylvania license to carry, which the security officer inspected and photographed. But Goodson was told firearms were not allowed inside the facility, and Goodson left saying he would return later.

Police confirmed Goodson had a license to carry, but it had been revoked a week before.

The security officer contacted police around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, reporting that Goodson had returned. He was using the facility, but was not armed and did not have the bag of ammunition.

Police found the duffel bag at a baggage storage desk at the South Station bus terminal. Police searched the bag and inside found:

• One Glock 23 semi-automatic firearm;

• Five large capacity magazines, three of which were fully loaded;

• Nearly 100 rounds of ammunition;

• One black Kevlar ballistic vest, a black neoprene ski mask and black leather tactical style gloves.

Boston transit police found and arrested Goodson around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.