Man grazed in arm in Carrick shooting

A man was grazed on the arm by a bullet after the car he was sitting in was shot multiple times in Carrick Wednesday afternoon.

The Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported that the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Brownsville Road, near the Brentwood border.

The car, a black Pontiac, was riddled with bullets, the station reported. It was parked in front of a sandwich shop, and there was a bullet hole in the shop's door, WPXI reported.

The man was taken to a hospital.

Police closed Brownsville Road between Maytide Street and Churchview Avenue while they investigated. It reopened in the early evening.

