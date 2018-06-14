Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Koppers Building to host headquarters, education center for National Flag Foundation

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
Marine Honor Guardsman, Corporal Armstrong Vincent, Sergeant Kenneth Milton, Sergeant John Mardis and Staff Sergeant Kegan Dombroski (l-r) prepare for the National Flag Foundation sponsored Flag Day Program in the lobby of the Koppers Building, Downtown, Thursday, June 14, 2018.
Brooke MunzPhelps (CQ) 4, of West View sits on her grandmother Janet Cook's lap during the National Flag Foundation sponsored Flag Day Program in the lobby of the Koppers Building, Downtown, Thursday, June 14, 2018.
The National Flag Foundation sponsored Flag Day Program gets underway in the lobby of the Koppers Building, Downtown, Thursday, June 14, 2018.
The National Flag Foundation sponsored Flag Day Program gets underway in the lobby of the Koppers Building, Downtown, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

For William Scott, the American flag symbolizes acceptance of all people no matter how they look, worship or voice their opinions.

Julianna Page-Daughtry believes it represents unity and sacrifice.

“I feel like the flag also means sacrifice because many people have given up their lives for the freedom of this nation,” she said.

Scott, 13, and Page-Daughtry, 12, both of Pittsburgh's Hill District and students at St. Benedict the Moor School, offered their perspectives Thursday on Flag Day during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Pittsburgh-based National Flag Foundation .

The nonprofit dedicated to educating people about the history and significance of the Star Spangled Banner has moved its offices from the Hill District to the Koppers Building, Downtown, and is planning a Flag Education Center in the lobby.

Executive Director Brian Goerke said the organization felt it needed a prominent location to reach more people. Its offices are on the 22nd floor. Goerke said the education center, scheduled to open next year, would offer virtual and historical exhibits focusing on the flag.

“What we wanted to do was build something that the public would come to that would be an asset for the city,” he said. “It's going to be a self-guided tour. It's going to contain a combination of some virtual displays as well as some historical displays.”

Dr. Peter Keim, a Texas physician and well-known collector of flags and flag-related memorabilia, will be the center's curator, Goerke said. Keim is a foundation board member, and his collection is in Pittsburgh, he said. The center likely will feature exhibits from his collection.

The Koppers Building also plans to light up the Pittsburgh skyline with a flag-themed light display on holidays.

Larry Walsh, an owner and chief operating officer of Rugby Realty, which owns the Koppers Building, said the company has agreed to display red, white and blue lighting on the building's roof.

Walsh said he was in the process of converting the rooftop lighting system to LED, and a leasing broker for Rugby, who is on the flag foundation board, suggested the red, white and blue theme.

Rugby is considering installing equipment on the Gulf Building next door, which it also owns, to project stars on the blue-lighted portion of the Koppers roof.

“We're going to get a demonstration to see what it looks like,” Walsh said.

The event featured a Marine color guard and singing of the national anthem by Jeff Jimerson, who sings the anthem at most Pittsburgh Penguins home games.

The Continental Congress established the stars and stripes as a national symbol on June 14, 1777. President Woodrow Wilson on May 30, 1916, proclaimed June 14 as Flag Day, and Congress in 1949 designated it as a national holiday. Trib Total Media is one of the foundation's supporters.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

