Allegheny

Clairton man admits role in fatal drug overdose

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 4:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A Clairton man pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing fentanyl resulting in an overdose death.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Thursday that Skyler Carter, 37, accepted responsibility for causing the fatal overdose death of “A.B.” in June 2017 and acknowledged being responsible for distributing at least 160 grams of fentanyl, 280 grams of cocaine base and 3.5 kilograms of cocaine.

Prosecutors said Carter allegedly supplied fentanyl and cocaine to his codefendant, Katie Spratt, which she then distributed to A.B. A.B. wasn't identified by Brady.

He also allegedly enlisted the help of his brother and sister, co-defendants Courtney Carter and Jalea Carter, among others, in his drug trafficking activities, using their residences to store, package and distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base.

Carter is the 17th of 21 defendants charged in the conspiracy to enter a plea of guilty, Brady said. He faces 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

Carter's sentencing is set for Oct. 4. He will remain incarcerated pending the sentencing hearing.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

