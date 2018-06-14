Sheraden man pleads guilty to assaulting U.S. Marshals in court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man has pleaded guilty to assaulting two federal officers during a court hearing last year, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Thursday.

Leonard Rushin-Felder, 22, of Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood faces a maximum possible sentence of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault before U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak.

On May 2, 2017, Rushin-Felder appeared at the Joseph F. Weis Jr. U.S. Courthouse along Grant Avenue regarding unrelated drug trafficking and firearms charges. He had been arrested in April 2017 on charges of conspiring to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs, court records show.

At the end of that hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert C. Mitchell ordered that Rushin-Felder continue to be held without bail pending trial, Brady said. Mitchell based his decision on Rushin-Felder's criminal record and history of violence dating to when he was 12 years old, records show.

But when a pair of deputy U.S. marshals tried escorting him from the courtroom to a detention cell, Rushin-Felder resisted.

A struggle ensued during which Rushin-Felder made physical contact with the marshals, prompting additional officers and court personnel to come to their aid and assist with restraining and removing the defendant, Brady said.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment in late February.

With this week's guilty plea, Rushin-Felder admitted that he "forcibly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated and interfered" with the federal law enforcement officers while they were carrying out their duties, Brady said.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric G. Olshan and Rachel L. Dizard prosecuted the case with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.