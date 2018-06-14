Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Sheraden man pleads guilty to assaulting U.S. Marshals in court

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 5:51 p.m.
Getty Images

A Pittsburgh man has pleaded guilty to assaulting two federal officers during a court hearing last year, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Thursday.

Leonard Rushin-Felder, 22, of Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood faces a maximum possible sentence of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault before U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak.

On May 2, 2017, Rushin-Felder appeared at the Joseph F. Weis Jr. U.S. Courthouse along Grant Avenue regarding unrelated drug trafficking and firearms charges. He had been arrested in April 2017 on charges of conspiring to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs, court records show.

At the end of that hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert C. Mitchell ordered that Rushin-Felder continue to be held without bail pending trial, Brady said. Mitchell based his decision on Rushin-Felder's criminal record and history of violence dating to when he was 12 years old, records show.

But when a pair of deputy U.S. marshals tried escorting him from the courtroom to a detention cell, Rushin-Felder resisted.

A struggle ensued during which Rushin-Felder made physical contact with the marshals, prompting additional officers and court personnel to come to their aid and assist with restraining and removing the defendant, Brady said.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment in late February.

With this week's guilty plea, Rushin-Felder admitted that he "forcibly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated and interfered" with the federal law enforcement officers while they were carrying out their duties, Brady said.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric G. Olshan and Rachel L. Dizard prosecuted the case with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me