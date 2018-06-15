West Carson Street reopens after overnight police incident
Updated 18 hours ago
West Carson Street was reopening to traffic around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning following a police incident.
The Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported that an armed man was threatening to kill himself in that area.
Negotiators and family were brought in to talk with the man, but he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and has been taken to a hospital, WPXI reported.
The incident began around 2 a.m.
Police had West Carson closed between the West End and Fort Pitt bridges. Bike and walking paths had also closed, WPXI was reporting.
A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was reported.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.
