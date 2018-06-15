Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87

Joe DeNardo said.

That was how conversations usually started when the topic of weather came up around Pittsburgh.

The legendary weather forecaster for WTAE-TV, who died Friday, was the ultimate authority. Generations depended on him daily to tell them if it was going to snow, rain, be sunny or cloud over.

It is with heavy hearts we share the news that legendary WTAE meteorologist Joe DeNardo has died at the age of 87. Joe was, and will forever be, a Pittsburgh icon and we will always remember all the times #JoeSaidItWould . pic.twitter.com/xkJOC18gdK — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) June 15, 2018

They even wrote a song about it, "Joe Said It Would."

"Joe is revered. He is a legend," said Charles W. Wolfertz, WTAE's president and general manager. "I will tell you we would go to different dinners and charity events and he would just need to stand there and people would walk up to him and say, 'I remember when you came to my school ... '"

He said DeNardo, 87, of Moon was the longest-serving chief meteorologist in the station's history. DeNardo, who retired in 2005, was with WTAE for 35 years after having been at KDKA for 10 years.

"Every Pittsburgher checked with Joe to decide how to dress, whether to carry an umbrella, or to find out if a snow day was in store," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a statement. "We were a better community because of Joe, and the phrase 'Joe Said It Would' still carries the same weight for Pittsburghers today as it did in the '90s when it was first coined."

Bill Hillgrove, longtime radio voice of Steelers and Pitt football games, remembers the exact day DeNardo started at WTAE: May 10, 1969. He remembers because he bought a car that day.

He said DeNardo and former WTAE news anchors Paul Long and Don Cannon made the station a force in the Pittsburgh media market. Hillgrove was then a disc jockey on WTAE Radio, but they shared the same building.

"We became fast friends," he said. "Basically those three guys put the station's news reputation on the map. Prior to that it was all KDKA."

Hillgrove said Wolfertz would schedule lunches in Robinson at Ditka's Pittsburgh restaurant, owned by Aliquippa native Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Fame player and former coach of the Chicago Bears.

The group included Wolfertz, Hillgrove, DeNardo and John G. Conomikes, former president and co-chief executive officer of Hearst Television Inc., parent company of WTAE. Wolfertz said he dubbed the group the Pittsburgh Media Mafia.

"Joe was a great human being," Hillgrove said, adding that he sensed something was wrong the last time they spoke. "He had a great sense of humor, was a great family man and the kind of guy who was community-minded. It was a great experience just to be around the guy. I talked to him on the phone last week and I could tell there was something different about him."

Wolfertz said DeNardo kept in touch regularly with reporters and station employees. He last spoke with DeNardo several weeks ago.

"It was more me just talking and Joe listening and talking about the weather, the station and everything," Wolfertz said. "For a guy who was retired he was definitely up to speed on everything in the market. He was engaged."

In addition to his daily weather predictions, DeNardo was famous for visiting area schools and landing on school grounds in the station's Sky 4 helicopter. WTAE said he made 660 school visits to talk with kids about science and weather.

He is responsible for starting a Pittsburgh tradition, WTAE Project Bundle-Up, in 1988. Children and senior citizens across Western Pennsylvania receive warm winter clothing as a result of his work with the Salvation Army. DeNardo and WTAE charity events raised more than $14 million for the program, according to the station.

That tradition continues to this day.

"I am grateful for what WTAE made available to me," DeNardo said in a 2011 interview. "I had one of the best relationships an individual could have with its employer in this particular field."

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.