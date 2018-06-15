Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Advocacy groups urge DA Zappala to stop criminalizing condoms

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, June 15, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Updated 8 hours ago

A group of 17 organizations from across the state and Southwest Pennsylvania signed an open letter to District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. urging him to stop allowing condoms as evidence in support of prostitution-related charges.

The letter, sent to Zappala's office Friday, follows a Tribune-Review analysis that showed police charged people with both prostitution and possessing an instrument of crime in 100 cases last year in Allegheny County. In 15 of those cases, condoms were the alleged instrument of crime. In 14 others, police seized condoms as evidence.

Zappala responded with a letter of his own Friday and did not suggest that his office would consider making changes to existing procedures or policies.

The ACLU of Pennsylvania, University of Pittsburgh Center for Women's Health Research and Innovation, Persad Center, Pittsburgh DSA, Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania and Sex Worker Outreach Project Pittsburgh are among the organizations that signed on to the letter.

"Allowing condoms to be used as 'evidence' of prostitution-related offenses or increasing criminal penalties for sex workers who carry condoms is contrary to a sound public health policy that encourages Pittsburghers to carry and use condoms to reduce the transmission of HIV/AIDS, other sexually-transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies," the letter said.

The letter also asks the District Attorney to take steps to end the police seizure of condoms and other contraceptives as well as the practice of adding possession of an instrument of crime charges when an individual is charged with prostitution.

Zappala responded to the letter by acknowledging that charging possession of a condom as "an instrument of crime" conflicts with public health policies intended to prevent the spread of diseases like HIV/AIDS. In a letter, he also said that police have an obligation to investigate potential cases of human trafficking or exploitation.

"In this regard, the issue is not about the use of condoms, but about addressing human trafficking as a priority in our law enforcement community," Zappala wrote.

Allegheny County Chiefs of Police were also included in Zappala's response.

"You will note I have copied the Allegheny County Chiefs of Police and I am asking that these sometimes competing issues be discussed to possibly better address people's concerns," Zappala's letter said.

Zappala noted that departments that don't typically investigate matters related to prostitution "may charge confiscated items as an 'instrument of crime,' but that the charges are usually withdrawn when brought to the attention of his office.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me