In Post-Gazette's firing of Rob Rogers, 'editing' cartoons not so easy: experts

Officials at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette say they parted ways with longtime editorial cartoonist Rob Rogers because he refused to be edited or collaborate. Media experts, however, say cartoons are harder to tweak than columns, and their artists are usually afforded more independence.

Rogers, an editorial cartoonist at the Post-Gazette and Pittsburgh Press for more than 30 years, announced on Twitter Thursday that he had been fired after weeks of conflict over cartoons and ideas he'd submitted that were never published. Rogers told multiple outlets he'd disagreed with the paper's new editorial director, Keith Burris, over criticism of President Trump in his cartoons

A statement from “The Editorial Board” that ran Friday in the Post-Gazette read: “There has never been any intention to silence or suppress Mr. Rogers. Nor would we ever ask him to violate the dictates of his conscience. Rather, we have sought to engage in the necessary journalistic practices of editing, gatekeeping and collaboration.”

But Kelly McBride, vice president of the Poynter Institute and an expert in journalistic ethics, said opinion-page editors traditionally have a little less leeway over the tone and content of cartoonists' contributions when compared to columnists.

“It used to be, if you were a local news editor, you had a handful of people who carried out different jobs, they spoke to different audiences. You wanted diversity so people can find a voice they like, someone who provoked them,” McBride said. “With editorial cartoonists, you usually have only one, and your choices as an editor are generally to run a piece or not.”

“Editing” a cartoon can be more difficult than honing the arguments of a written column, she said, because editorial cartoons are a more “artistic” medium.

“It's generally harder to give feedback; to get a cartoonist to change the message,” said McBride.

A statement from the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists said the firing was a mistake given Rogers's popularity. The group dismissed the editors' justification for firing him.

“It's as simple as this: Rogers was fired for refusing to do cartoons extolling Trump. Let that sink in,” read a statement signed by the association board and its president, Salt Lake Tribune cartoonist Pat Bagley. “The firing of Rogers and the absence of his cartoons from the editorial pages is a blow to free expression and to the existence of a free and open marketplace of ideas.”

Burris did not respond to the Tribune-Review's requests for comment. He told a Post-Gazette reporter that Rogers had taken a “take-it-or-leave-it” attitude to his submissions.

In a Friday interview with 90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh's NPR station, Rogers said he had tried to work with Burris when he had suggestions but sometimes found cartoons going unpublished without explanation.

“I tried to adjust the cartoons I felt I could adjust without harming the integrity of the cartoon or my message,” Rogers said. “When I was hired, the arrangement was that I could draw what I wanted to draw... The editors might make suggestions and I could make adjustments, and it would go out for syndication even if they pulled it.”

Still, he said, very few ideas or finished cartoons went unpublished in 25 years with the Post-Gazette. Then 19 cartoons went unpublished or were waved off in the draft stages after Burris took over in March as director of the editorial pages for both the Post-Gazette and the Toledo Blade, another paper owned by Block Communications.

McBride said it wasn't unusual for tensions to crop up between editors, publishers and cartoonists. Opinion editors typically take submissions to the publisher, who has the final say in whether a cartoon or column makes it into print. In the Post-Gazette's case, publisher John Robinson Block has been pushing the opinion page in a more pro-Trump direction.

McBride also said that the decline in newspaper staffing — and fewer newspapers that have editorial cartoonists on-staff — had eroded the power of cartoonists like Rogers to negotiate or demand their work run without changes.

“When there were more of them, if they didn't want to work for one paper, they could go work for another. They had more power,” she said.

Having a locally-focused artist could also be more valuable to a publication, since they could tackle local issues ignored by national, syndicated cartoonists, she said. Without those local voices, or competing local voices, issues or ways of thinking about them are remaining in the dark.

“Ultimately what we're talking about is the very important democratic concept called the marketplace of ideas,” McBride said. “There's a certain irony in the fact that while we're getting more and more information, the nuance and diversity of that information is declining.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.