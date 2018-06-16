Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Former Post-Gazette cartoonist Rob Rogers says he was fired for making fun of Trump

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 7:36 a.m.
The offices of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on the North Shore on March 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The offices of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on the North Shore on March 20, 2017.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Rob Rogers said he should have seen it coming.

The fired Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial cartoonist wrote in an opinion piece for the New York Times that his former employer was changing its approach to his work.

“When I had lunch with my new boss a few months ago, he informed me that the paper's publisher believed that the editorial cartoonist was akin to an editorial writer, and that his views should reflect the philosophy of the newspaper,” Rogers wrote. “That was a new one to me.

“I was trained in a tradition in which editorial cartoonists are the live wires of a publication — as one former colleague put it, the “constant irritant.” Our job is to provoke readers in a way words alone can't. Cartoonists are not illustrators for a publisher's politics.”

Rogers, an editorial cartoonist at the Post-Gazette and Pittsburgh Press for more than 30 years, announced on Twitter Thursday that he had been fired after weeks of conflict over cartoons and ideas he'd submitted that were never published. Rogers told multiple outlets he'd disagreed with the paper's new editorial director, Keith Burris, over criticism of President Trump in his cartoons

A statement from The Editorial Board that ran Friday in the Post-Gazette read: “There has never been any intention to silence or suppress Mr. Rogers. Nor would we ever ask him to violate the dictates of his conscience. Rather, we have sought to engage in the necessary journalistic practices of editing, gatekeeping and collaboration.”

The Post-Gazette's reputation as the city's more liberally inclined opinion section took a sharp turn with the appointment of the Toledo Blade's Keith Burris to oversee the editorial pages of both papers, which are owned by Block Communications.

Post-Gazette publisher John Robinson Block told the Washington Post in a statement prior to the firing that the dispute with Rogers was “an internal, personnel matter we are working hard to resolve. It has little to do with politics, ideology or Donald Trump. It has mostly to do with working together and the editing process.”

But Rogers said he was basically fired for making fun of Trump.

“After so many years of punch lines and caricatures, skewering mayors and mullahs, the new regime at The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette decided that The Donald trumped satire when it came to its editorial pages,” he wrote.

As for Rogers' future: “The paper may have taken an eraser to my cartoons. But I plan to be at my drawing table every day of this presidency,” he wrote.

Ben Schmitt is a tribune-review staff writer.

