2 teens shot, 15-year-old boy killed in Duquesne shooting; details still murky

More than 15 shots were fired at teenagers riding in a stolen car in Duquesne early Saturday, killing a 15-year-old boy and injuring the 17-year-old driver, officials said.

Daevion Raines of Duquesne was pronounced dead at 1:34 a.m., the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Around 1:10 a.m., Duquesne police and paramedics had received a report of shots fired near Smoker and Newford alleys, Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said.

When officers arrived, they found a car smashed into a telephone pole with Raines suffering from gunshot wounds in the back seat, Schurman said. Raines died at the scene.

Police found a 17-year-old nearby whom also had been shot. Officials determined that he had been driving the car reported stolen two days earlier. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said they believe several others were in the car during the shooting who fled the scene before first responders arrived.

"The car was traveling north on Newford Alley when it was ambushed in the 400 block," Schurman said. "At least 15 shots were fired into the car as it passed."

Police did not say where the shots fired came from nor cite any potential suspects.

"A this point in the investigation, the motive for the shooting is not exceptionally clear," Schurman said.

Further information was not immediately available.

County homicide detectives are investigating.

Officials urged anyone with information about the incident to call the county police tipline at 833-255-8477 (833-ALL-TIPS).

