Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Nancy Patton Mills elected chair of Pennsylvania Democratic party

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
Nancy Patton Mills
alleghenydems.com
Nancy Patton Mills

Updated 33 minutes ago

Nancy Patton Mills clinched the election Saturday to lead the state Democratic party.

Patton Mills, an Allegheny County native, said in a statement that she will strive to "bring people together and into the Democratic party."

"I'm proud to have (Democrats) Gov. Tom Wolf and (U.S.) Sen. Bob Casey at the top of our ticket, a candidate in every congressional district and a record number of state senate candidates," Patton Mills said. "Our candidates fight for our shared values and for all Pennsylvanians — we are going to fight for them."

Patton Mills, a managing partner for Roselea Farm Partnership, was named chairwoman of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Committee following an election held at the Sheraton Harrisburg-Hershey in Harrisburg.

The victory came a week after Patton Mills lost a re-election bid to chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Party to Eileen Kelly.

Patton Mills had helmed the county committee since 2012, including during the election and re-election of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and election of Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Also on Saturday, the state Democratic Party elected state Sen. Sharif Street as vice chair and Alexander Reber as treasurer. Janet Diaz was named the party's corresponding secretary and Kathryn Huggins its recording secretary.

"We are united," Patton Mills said, "and Democrats across Pennsylvania are ready to elect Democrats up and down the ballot."

Patton Mills — who has a Ph.D. in communications and rhetoric from Duquesne University — also is a member of the Democratic National Committee and Pennsylvania Commission for Women. She sits on several nonprofit boards, including for Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, Settler's Cabin Park, the Moon Township Planning Commission and Chatham and Robert Morris universities.

She lives in Moon with her husband, Dick, and standard poodle, Rosie.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me