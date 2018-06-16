Nancy Patton Mills elected chair of Pennsylvania Democratic party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nancy Patton Mills clinched the election Saturday to lead the state Democratic party.

Patton Mills, an Allegheny County native, said in a statement that she will strive to "bring people together and into the Democratic party."

"I'm proud to have (Democrats) Gov. Tom Wolf and (U.S.) Sen. Bob Casey at the top of our ticket, a candidate in every congressional district and a record number of state senate candidates," Patton Mills said. "Our candidates fight for our shared values and for all Pennsylvanians — we are going to fight for them."

Patton Mills, a managing partner for Roselea Farm Partnership, was named chairwoman of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Committee following an election held at the Sheraton Harrisburg-Hershey in Harrisburg.

The victory came a week after Patton Mills lost a re-election bid to chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Party to Eileen Kelly.

Patton Mills had helmed the county committee since 2012, including during the election and re-election of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and election of Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Also on Saturday, the state Democratic Party elected state Sen. Sharif Street as vice chair and Alexander Reber as treasurer. Janet Diaz was named the party's corresponding secretary and Kathryn Huggins its recording secretary.

"We are united," Patton Mills said, "and Democrats across Pennsylvania are ready to elect Democrats up and down the ballot."

Patton Mills — who has a Ph.D. in communications and rhetoric from Duquesne University — also is a member of the Democratic National Committee and Pennsylvania Commission for Women. She sits on several nonprofit boards, including for Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, Settler's Cabin Park, the Moon Township Planning Commission and Chatham and Robert Morris universities.

She lives in Moon with her husband, Dick, and standard poodle, Rosie.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.