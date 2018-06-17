Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Post-Gazette publisher: Rogers 'obsessed with Trump'

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
The offices of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on the North Shore on March 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The offices of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on the North Shore on March 20, 2017.

Updated 8 hours ago

The verbal sparring between fired Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial cartoonist Rob Rogers and newspaper hierarchy continued this weekend with publisher John Robinson Block telling a news outlet that Rogers had become obsessed with President Trump.

“He's just become too angry for his health or for his own good,” Block told POLITICO in an interview.

Rogers has said he was fired for making fun of Trump.

Block said Rogers didn't want to draw anyone else besides Trump.

“I wanted clever and funny instead of angry and mean,” he said in an interview in Lakeville, Connecticut, at a reunion of his boarding school Hotchkiss.

Rogers told POLITICO that he didn't want to draw Trump every day.

“If you look through my work, you will see that many cartoons had nothing to do with Trump,” he said.

Rogers, an editorial cartoonist at the Post-Gazette and Pittsburgh Press for more than 30 years, announced on Twitter Thursday that he had been fired after weeks of conflict over cartoons and ideas he'd submitted that were never published. Rogers told multiple outlets he'd disagreed with the paper's new editorial director, Keith Burris, over criticism of President Trump in his cartoons

Block told POLITICO he has lost $161 million on the newspaper in the last 10 years. He declined to confirm whether he personally ordered Rogers' firing.

In an opinion piece for the New York Times, Rogers said in a three-month period, 19 of his cartoons or proposals were rejected.

“After so many years of punch lines and caricatures, skewering mayors and mullahs, the new regime at The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette decided that The Donald trumped satire when it came to its editorial pages,” he wrote.

Asked about the op-ed, Block said: “I haven't seen it yet. He's playing it for everything that it's worth and I think that's a mistake. I don't think that's a good idea.”

The Post-Gazette's reputation as the city's more liberally inclined opinion section took a sharp turn with the appointment of the Toledo Blade's Keith Burris to oversee the editorial pages of both papers, which are owned by Block Communications.

