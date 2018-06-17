Woman in critical condition after Route 8 accident in Shaler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a two-vehicle accident on Route 8 in Shaler.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Route 8 at Butler Plank Road.

A Buick traveling southbound on Route 8 was struck by a Jeep coming from Butler Plank Road.

The 69-year-old woman driving the Buick remains in the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The 36-year-old male passenger was treated and released.

The 38-year-old man driving the Jeep was also treated and released.

The accident closed both southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Route 8 for about three hours.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

