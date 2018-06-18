Health Department issues consumer alert for Downtown Pittsburgh Subway restaurant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a Downtown Subway restaurant after inspectors found cockroaches in the trash can and on glue board traps.

During a visit Friday to the Subway at 703 Liberty Ave., inspectors found dead and live German cockroaches on glue board traps throughout the facility, according to a report posted to a county website. The boards were located underneath the soda machine, underneath the radiators at the front of the store, and in the cabinet under the hand sink, the report said. Inspectors also found three or four cockroaches in the trash can used by customers.

The restaurant has gotten rid of its cockroach problem, said Vick Mann, co-owner.

Pest control has visited multiple times, and a gap in the front door will soon be fixed, Mann said.

The report does not say the cockroaches were near any food items.

Inspectors also noted the employees were thawing egg patties on a prep table, and lacked a certified food safety manager.

Mann expected county employees to reinspect the store in the coming days and remove the alert, he said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.