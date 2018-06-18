Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Health Department issues consumer alert for Downtown Pittsburgh Subway restaurant

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Monday, June 18, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a Downtown Subway restaurant after inspectors found cockroaches in the trash can and on glue board traps.

During a visit Friday to the Subway at 703 Liberty Ave., inspectors found dead and live German cockroaches on glue board traps throughout the facility, according to a report posted to a county website. The boards were located underneath the soda machine, underneath the radiators at the front of the store, and in the cabinet under the hand sink, the report said. Inspectors also found three or four cockroaches in the trash can used by customers.

The restaurant has gotten rid of its cockroach problem, said Vick Mann, co-owner.

Pest control has visited multiple times, and a gap in the front door will soon be fixed, Mann said.

The report does not say the cockroaches were near any food items.

Inspectors also noted the employees were thawing egg patties on a prep table, and lacked a certified food safety manager.

Mann expected county employees to reinspect the store in the coming days and remove the alert, he said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me