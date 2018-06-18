Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Duquesne man gets up to 46 years in prison for fatal Pittsburgh shooting

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, June 18, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
Abdul Rasheed
Tribune-Review
Abdul Rasheed

Updated 3 hours ago

A Duquesne man was sentenced Monday to 23 to 46 years in prison for fatally shooting a man on Pittsburgh's North Side in 2016.

Abdul Rasheed, 36, pleaded guilty last month to third-degree murder and other charges in connection with the death of Thomas Watts, 28, on Oct. 29, 2016.

Police arrested Rasheed hours after he gunned down Watts in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighorhood. Watts and a woman had been walking on Woodland Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. when Rasheed got out of a car, demanded money and shot both people. Watts was pronounced dead an hour later and the woman fled with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. She later picked Rasheed out of a lineup.

In addition to the murder charge, Rasheed pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of heroin and firearms violations.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me