Duquesne man gets up to 46 years in prison for fatal Pittsburgh shooting
Updated 3 hours ago
A Duquesne man was sentenced Monday to 23 to 46 years in prison for fatally shooting a man on Pittsburgh's North Side in 2016.
Abdul Rasheed, 36, pleaded guilty last month to third-degree murder and other charges in connection with the death of Thomas Watts, 28, on Oct. 29, 2016.
Police arrested Rasheed hours after he gunned down Watts in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighorhood. Watts and a woman had been walking on Woodland Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. when Rasheed got out of a car, demanded money and shot both people. Watts was pronounced dead an hour later and the woman fled with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. She later picked Rasheed out of a lineup.
In addition to the murder charge, Rasheed pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of heroin and firearms violations.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.