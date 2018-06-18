Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

One lane of Parkway North in Pittsburgh to close for nearly a month

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Monday, June 18, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Cars file into and out of the city on the Parkway North 279 on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Cars file into and out of the city on the Parkway North 279 on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Updated 4 hours ago

PennDOT is closing one lane of the Parkway North starting Monday for nearly a month.

The lane restriction will occur between Exit 1D and the I-579/I-279 merge point, according to a PennDOT news release.

The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and last until Aug. 14, the release said.

Drivers heading from Downtown on the Parkway North will not be able to exit at Chestnut Street.

As a detour, they can take exit 1D to northbound Route 28, take the ramp to East Ohio Street, turn right at the light on to East Ohio Street and follow to Chestnut Street, said Steve Cowan, PennDOT spokesman.

The closure is part of the $88 million Parkway North Improvement Project led by Trumbull Corporation and Lindy Paving.

The southbound Route 65 ramp to northbound I-279 will reopen to traffic by 6 a.m. Tuesday, the release said. It has been closed since April 9.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways at www.511PA.com.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

