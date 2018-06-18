Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh might provide animal control services in Mt. Oliver

Bob Bauder | Monday, June 18, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
Oliver Clark, 3, of Squirrel Hill looks out from a Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control Truck that was on hand in Market Square as part of the kick off for the National Night Out festivities, Tuesday, July 28, 2015.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Pittsburgh officers would respond to animal nuisance calls in Mt. Oliver under a four-year cooperation agreement the two municipalities are considering.

City Animal Care & Control officers would answer calls for such things as dog and wild animal bites and stray cats in the neighboring borough, according to an ordinance City Council is scheduled to introduce Tuesday.

Chris Togneri, spokesman for the Public Safety Department, said the city would provide the service this year as a trial.

According to the ordinance, the city would charge an hourly rate in 2018 for each call starting at $65.76 per hour for animal control officers working 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and $66.76 for those working 3 to 11 p.m.

The rate would increases incrementally each subsequent year, topping off in 2021 at $69.81 per hour for daylight shift workers and $70.83 for those working nights.

Costs increase for holidays ($148.16 per hour in 2018) and on-call services ($271.76 in 2018).

The city would charge $766.16 per hour for holiday on-call services.

Shelter fees in 2018 would include $214 per dog, $191 for a cat and $81 for a wild animal, according to the agreement.

Mt. Oliver Manager Rick Hopkinson could not be reached for comment, but a borough secretary said council is expected to vote on the proposal Monday evening.

It would be the third municipality contracting with Pittsburgh for services.

The city Fire Bureau covers Wilkinsburg and Ingram, and its Environmental Services picks up Wilkinsburg trash.

Wilkinsburg middle and high school students began attending classes in Pittsburgh Public Schools in 2016.

Mayor Bill Peduto has previously said he hoped to increase shared services agreements with neighboring communities.

