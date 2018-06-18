Low-income parts of Allegheny County qualify for new federal tax breaks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Trump administration has approved more than five dozen places in Allegheny County for tax breaks meant to encourage development.

The federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act let Pennsylvania designate 300 Census tracts where investors can avoid taxes on money they've already made if they reinvest it in low-income areas and keep the new property for at least 10 years.

The state has published a map showing where the so-called Qualified Opportunity Zones, finalized last week, are located.

Allegheny and Philadelphia counties have about half the zones between them, with the rest scattered around the state. Two are in Washington County, four in Westmoreland County, one in Greene County, two in Fayette County and four in Beaver County.

Qualified tracts had a median family income below about $25,000 for a family of four.

“Infusions of capital into these distressed areas could make a huge difference to residents in terms of jobs and housing opportunities,” state Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, said in a statement. “Our hardworking Pennsylvania families deserve the hope and promise that revitalization can bring.”

Gov. Tom Wolf selected the tracts from about 1,200 in the state that qualified for the program. The IRS is still finalizing regulations for the program and is expected to publish them this fall.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.