Allegheny Health Network plans neighborhood hospital in Brentwood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Health Network plans to build its fourth neighborhood hospital in Brentwood in a proposed $25 million project, the borough's mayor said Monday.

The 40,000-square-foot, two-story hospital would be on Route 51 with eight emergency room beds, 10 inpatient hospital beds and doctor's offices occupying about half the building.

“It's the biggest development in Brentwood during the last 20 years. It will have a significant impact on our economy,” Brentwood Mayor Dennis Troy said.

Allegheny Health Network and its parent company, Highmark Health, announced plans last year to build four neighborhood hospitals as part of a larger project to invest $1 billion in building new facilities and expand and renovate existing ones over the next four to five years.

Other neighborhood hospitals are planned in Hempfield, Harmar and McCandless. AHN is partnering with Texas-based Emerus, a developer and operator of neighborhood hospitals.

The four facilities are expected to open in 2019. The state brokered a consent decree between Highmark and UPMC that allows some Highmark customers to continue using UPMC doctors and hospitals until June 2019.

“We have taken a number of important steps over the past several years to expand access to AHN physicians and programs, and this wonderful new facility in Brentwood will further ensure that the people who live in and near this community have more exceptional choices close to home for their health care needs,” Cynthia Hundorfean, president and CEO of AHN, said in a statement.

Additional details of the project will be released at the Brentwood Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. AHN officials are expected to attend.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-627-9423 or via Twitter at @41Suzanne.