Magee newborns face off in hockey draft

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Monday, June 18, 2018, 4:06 p.m.

Six babies — some only a few hours old — got their first taste of competition as as they faced off in a newborn hockey draft at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC on Monday.

The newborns, dressed in knit skates and helmets made by nurse Caitlin Pechin, were scouted for the titles of “Best Hockey Smile,” “Top Prospect,” “Eat-Sleep-Cry Hat Trick Specialist,” and others during the “draft” hosted by Pittsburgh Penguins Assistant General Manager Bill Guerin, radio analyst Phil Bourque and announcer Paul Steigerwald.

The event was held in celebration of the “It's a Great Day for a New Baby” program at Magee, which is relaunching July 1. Through the program, every baby born at the hospital over the next year will receive a Penguins onesie, bath set and a chalkboard that can be used to record the baby's milestones.

Newborns don knitted skates along with a Penguins onesie and a black, gold and white knit cap during a newborn hockey draft to celebrate the 'It's a Great Day for a New Baby' program at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC on Monday, June 18, 2018. Beginning July 1, every baby born at Magee for the next year will receive a onesie, hooded towel and wash cloth set and a chalkboard to highlight a baby's milestones.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Bill Guerin, former Pittsburgh Penguins right wing and current assitant general manager, takes a closer look at a newborn donning knitted skates along with a Penguins onesie and a black, gold and white knit cap during a newborn hockey draft to celebrate the 'It's a Great Day for a New Baby' program at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC on Monday, June 18, 2018. Beginning July 1, every baby born at Magee for the next year will receive a onesie, hooded towel and wash cloth set and a chalkboard to highlight a baby's milestones.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Bill Guerin, former Pittsburgh Penguins right wing and current assitant general manager, takes a closer look at a newborn donning knitted skates along with a Penguins onesie and a black, gold and white knit cap as Phil Bourque, radio analyst and former Penguins player, (far left) and Penguins announcer Paul Steigerwald look on during a newborn hockey draft to celebrate the 'It's a Great Day for a New Baby' program at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC on Monday, June 18, 2018. Beginning July 1, every baby born at Magee for the next year will receive a onesie, hooded towel and wash cloth set and a chalkboard to highlight a baby's milestones.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
