Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police charge North Side man with murder of 3-year-old boy

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, June 18, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Updated 3 hours ago

Pittsburgh police charged a North Side man Monday with fatally abusing a 3-year-old boy in February.

Jamal Williams, 21, was being held in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges of homicide and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police and a Pittsburgh Municipal Court official.

Williams is accused in the Feb. 6 death of Major Troutman. Police responded to the boy's home that day for a report that he had fallen off a bed and was unconscious. Troutman died six days later in Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head. He was unresponsive upon arrival at the hospital.

Detectives determined Williams was alone with the boy on the day he was injured and that Williams had assaulted the boy in the past. The boy's parents have not been identified.

Police arrested Williams Feb. 22 and charged him with unrelated counts of receiving stolen property and firearms violations. He was in jail when police filed the homicide charges.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me