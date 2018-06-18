Pittsburgh police charge North Side man with murder of 3-year-old boy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police charged a North Side man Monday with fatally abusing a 3-year-old boy in February.

Jamal Williams, 21, was being held in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges of homicide and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police and a Pittsburgh Municipal Court official.

Williams is accused in the Feb. 6 death of Major Troutman. Police responded to the boy's home that day for a report that he had fallen off a bed and was unconscious. Troutman died six days later in Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head. He was unresponsive upon arrival at the hospital.

Detectives determined Williams was alone with the boy on the day he was injured and that Williams had assaulted the boy in the past. The boy's parents have not been identified.

Police arrested Williams Feb. 22 and charged him with unrelated counts of receiving stolen property and firearms violations. He was in jail when police filed the homicide charges.

