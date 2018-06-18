Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Ohio man who rammed into Pittsburgh's FBI gate gets time served, must pay $45K

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, June 18, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
Thomas Richard Ross, who claimed he had a bomb as he rammed his dump truck through a security gate Tuesday, July 26, 2016 at the FBI’s Pittsburgh headquarters.
An Ohio man who rammed his dump truck through the security gate at Pittsburgh's FBI building while threatening he had a bomb was sentenced by a federal judge Monday to time served and six to 12 months in a residential drug treatment program.

Thomas Ross, 50, formerly of New Waterford, Ohio, must pay $45,000 in restitution — $20,000 to the FBI and $25,000 to the owner of the property on East Carson Street.

Ross was convicted on federal charges of willfully injuring or committing depredation against U.S. government property.

He had been behind bars nearly two years, since July 26, 2016, the day he barreled down East Carson Street, ignoring an officer's attempts to conduct a traffic stop and repeatedly waving off the officer. Ross ran eight more red lights before he pulled up to the FBI's security booth and, after announcing that he had a bomb in the truck, rammed through the gate.

The truck went airborne and knocked over a light pole. No bomb was found.

All told, prosecutors said Ross caused nearly $230,000 in damage to the gate, barriers and light posts and $20,000 in FBI costs associated with hiring additional security while the barriers were repaired.

Five months of Ross's prison term related to his state conviction on charges of simple assault, fleeing and eluding and failing to stop at traffic signals.

Chief U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti imposed the federal sentence of time served plus drug rehabilitation and restitution as part of three years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam N. Hallowell prosecuted the case with help from the FBI and Pittsburgh police.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

